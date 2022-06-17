Nigerian ambassador charges Nigerian students in Greece to network, plan for the future

Nigerian ambassador to Greece, Opunimi Akinkugbe, has charged Nigerian youths and students in Greece to develop themselves, network, and plan for the future.

The ambassador recently made this call during the embassy’s interaction with the students tagged An evening at the Chancery.

“Whenever I have an opportunity to share thoughts with young people, I seize the moment to share some money tips,“ Akinkugbe said. “Try to embrace at least a few of them.”

The summary of the major things she said can be itemised as follows: Plan for your future, create a budget, start to save and invest, your network, choice of spouse, self-development, employment, earning extra income, health is wealth and the gift of time.

The ambassador advised the students not to leave their future to chance, and that they should rather have short, medium, and long-term goals that they are working towards. She advised them to prioritise between their wants and your needs.

While speaking on self-development, she encouraged the students to read widely, embrace technology, hunger for knowledge, and never stop learning. She added that this is the time to look inwards at their skills, talents, and passions ― those things that they do effortlessly and can leverage.

“The long vacation is a great opportunity to get some work experience under your belt. Don’t be too fixated on a dream job,” she said. “Be prepared to accept a role that may not necessarily meet your expectations or credentials; it will tide you over while you continue the search.“

While speaking on health, the ambassador stressed that health is wealth. She admonished the students to guard their physical and mental health jealously, adding that without health, they have nothing.





The embassys spokesperson noted that the conversations, interactive session and feedback were insightful and made the event an engaging one.

“It was very important for us to listen to our young people and to create opportunities to interact with them,“ the embassy said.

An important highlight of the event was the session by two Nigerians in Greece, Dr Abayomi Lawal and Dr Solace Godwin.

Dr lawal and Dr Godwin are cardiologists who have achieved professional success in Greece. They said it was an opportunity to meet and interact with the students and young people.

The cardiologists reiterated some of the things Ambassador Akinkugbe said to the students. They enjoined the students not only to be serious with their studies and future, but also to be good ambassadors in Greece.

