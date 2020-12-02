9mobile partners Cherie Blaire to support women entrepreneurs

In a bid to support women in Nigeria to develop the confidence and skills they need to grow their MSMEs, 9mobile has partnered the Cherie Blair Foundation for Women with the HerVenture app.

9mobile will harness its technology and networks to promote the Foundation’s award-winning business skills app, HerVenture, to women entrepreneurs in Nigeria.

This new partnership is expected to deliver on its objectives by leveraging a combination of 9mobile’s technology and technical expertise with the Foundation’s products and programmes. This will enable the upscaled provision of integrated mobile business support services for women entrepreneurs in Nigeria. In addition to its tech and network support, 9mobile’s soon to launch Payment Service Bank, 9PSB, will also bring added value to the partnership with its innovative online banking facilities for women entrepreneurs.

Speaking on the partnership pact with Cherie Blaire Foundation for Women, the CEO of 9mobile, Alan Sinfield, stated that “9mobile recognises the importance of leveraging its technology to support very important segments of society like women, to build and grow resilient businesses through this pandemic and beyond. We’re delighted to be working with the Cherie Blair Foundation for Women to support their efforts to advance women’s entrepreneurship potentials in Nigeria.”

Over 20,000 women entrepreneurs have been supported through HerVenture in Nigeria so far, with 99 per cent finding the training delivered on the app to be very useful. Users found that, on average, their profits increased by 38 per cent, and 88 per cent of users increased their customer numbers. 89 per cent of the Nigerian women using the app also reported that the networks they had developed in the app had been helpful.

On her part, the CEO of the Cherie Blair Foundation for Women, Helen McEachern, commented that their organization is thrilled to be working with 9mobile to help bring HerVenture to even more women in Nigeria. “Mobile companies have a powerful role in steering women to the support, products and services they need to grow their businesses and support economic recovery.

“Through working with the Foundation, 9mobile is helping to level the playing field for women entrepreneurs with the essential skills they need to make their businesses resilient and grow when they could very easily go backwards. We are delighted that this is just the start of an exciting new journey.”

Building on this success, the partnership aims to help thousands of more women-owned MSMEs to survive the pandemic by facilitating the uptake of the app’s COVID-adapted offer to women entrepreneurs.

“Fantastic and fully loaded app. It gave me great insights on how to navigate and grow my new business,” comments Susan Shagbo, a woman entrepreneur in Nigeria who has successfully used HerVenture to support her business, “I recommend this beautiful app for every woman considering to become an entrepreneur or already an entrepreneur, your business will experience tremendous growth after going through the different modules.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

