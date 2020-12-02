Okowa congratulates Amaju Pinnick at 50

Delta Governor, Senator (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa, has congratulated President of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick, on his 50th birth anniversary.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, on Tuesday in Asaba, Okowa said that Pinnick had cause to celebrate a life of wonderful accomplishments at 50.

He pointed out that Pinnick had done a lot for sports development, particularly football, right from Delta, which culminated in his election, two times, as president of Nigeria’s football governing body.

According to the governor, Pinnick is an illustrious son of Delta and my administration is proud to have partnered the NFF led by him, to host local and international football matches at the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba.

He assured that as the renowned Delta-born football administrator turned 50, the state government would continue to partner him to take football administration in Nigeria to greater heights.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I congratulate our own Amaju Melvin Pinnick, President of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), as he clocks 50 years today, Dec. 1, 2020.

“You have made a significant impact in football administration and development in Nigeria, Africa and the entire world.

“As an illustrious son of Delta, we are proud to be associated with your outstanding contributions and achievements in the world of football administration.

“As you clock 50 today, it is our prayer that God will continue to bless you with good health and wisdom to contribute more to football administration in Nigeria, Africa and beyond,” Okowa stated.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

ICYMI: CBN Lists Business Activities Eligible For N75bn Youth Investment Fund

THE Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has revealed main business activities and sectors in the Nigerian economy that are eligible to access its N75 billion Youth Investment Fund…Okowa congratulates Amaju Okowa congratulates Amaju

#EndSARS: Fr Mbaka Asks Buhari, Past Leaders To Apologise To Nigerians

Controversial Catholic priest and Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Nigeria, (AMEN), Rev Fr Ejike Mbaka, has taken a swipe at President Muhammadu Buhari and past leaders of the country demanding that the President should apologize to the country, especially the youth, on behalf of himself and his predecessors, for causing Nigerians so much pain…Okowa congratulates Amaju Okowa congratulates Amaju

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE