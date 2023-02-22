Atiku Galadima – Maiduguri

The Borno State Resident Electoral Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mohammed Magaji, has said no fewer than 91,584 PVCs were not collected in the State.

He also expressed the commission’s readiness to conduct 2023 presidential and national assemblies elections on Saturday, saying “all non – sessions materials have been moved to INEC offices in all the 27 LGA’s in the State”.

Speaking to our correspondent in Maiduguri on Wednesday, the REC said all sensitive materials are in Central Bank Nigeria Maiduguri branch for safety and will be move with security escorts to various LG INEC offices on Friday 24/02_2023.

According to him, the commission has concluded the training of adhoc staff and awaiting deployment to their various polling units across the state.

He noted that, the total number of adhoc staff required for Borno State is about 21,000 including collection officers, presiding officers, assistant presiding officers among others.

“We have received all the

sensitive materials such as ballot papers, result sheets normally come through the Central Bank of Nigeria until 24 hours to elections”.

“We will do our stakeholders meeting, we have invited all the security agencies, all the political parties to go Central Bank and sight these materials and distributed to various Local Electoral Offices”.

Magaji said right now there are 91,584 uncollected PVCs in INEC office in Borno state while the collected PVCs are 305,552 out of 368,349.