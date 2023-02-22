Kehinde Akintola – Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari and former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan on Wednesday urged all the Presidential Candidates to accept the outcomes of the forthcoming 2023 Presidential elections in good faith.

They gave the charge during the 2nd Peace Accord signing ceremony held at the instance of the National Peace Committee chaired by former Head of State, General Abdulsalam Abubakar who also underscored the need to eschew violence before, during and after the general elections and seek judicial redress when necessary.

President Buhari who reiterated support for issue-based and peaceful campaigns and political rallies devoid of insults and personal attacks underscored the need for political office seekers to dwell more on issues that are fundamental to the heart of Nigerians.

He however noted with deep concerns, critical issues “raised about the conduct of the 2023 general elections and the outcomes they may throw up. However, since my assumption into office, my government has worked so hard to ensure that we pass on a legacy of free, fair, credible, safe, and peaceful elections. We will continue to act with neutrality and allow the rule of law to take precedence over political expediency.

“We have demonstrated that with the off-circle elections in Edo, Ondo, Anambra, Ekiti, and Osun states. We allowed Nigerians to decide who should govern them. We are committed to this legacy till the very last day of my administration.

“I want to assure INEC, the security agencies and all relevant institutions saddled with the responsibility of conducting the elections of my administration’s continuous support. I ask you to be firm and courageous and to abide by the laws and constitutional provisions in conducting the elections. We must constantly improve our electoral process using technology and all the positive elements it brings to consolidate the integrity of the elections.

“I implore the candidates contesting in these elections at all levels to respect the choice of voters and accept the result of the elections as announced by INEC, the agency empowered by law to do so. Any aggrieved candidate should resort to the established judicial processes, and we must have the confidence to trust our legal systems. I once again ask the candidates to abide by the spirit and letter of the Accord they have signed today.

“As your President, I am reminding all Nigerians, this is the only country we have, and we must do everything to keep it safe, united and peaceful. There should be no riots or acts of violence after the announcement of the election results. All grievances, personal or institutional, should be channeled to the relevant courts,” he urged.

In his address, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan who spoke through Bishop Kukah observed that the second signing of the National Peace Accord was dedicated not only to a peaceful 2023 elections but also to a rancor free transition.

While noting that the Peace Accord commits all the presidential candidates, chairmen and members of the political parties to accept the outcome of the elections, as long as it is adjudged to be free, fair, and credible, he expressed optimism that the exercise will “strengthen our democracy, stave off looming violence and bring peace to our nation”.

“There is no better time to make this commitment than now, given the considerable levels of tension and apprehension so far experienced, in the build-up to the elections. This is the time for the candidates and party leaders to demonstrate goodwill and impress on their cadres and followers that election is not war.





“Our country needs a stable and reliable democracy to be able to adequately address its challenges and provide the desired leadership that meets the expectations of our teeming populace. The world looks up to us to get our democracy right and become a force to be reckoned with in the leadership recruitment and governance process. We need peaceful elections to give democracy a boost on the continent, especially in our sub-region where civil rule is threatened by a wave of unconstitutional changes of government.

“I, therefore, call on all the presidential candidates, the party chairmen and members of all the political parties, to please respect the voice of Nigerians and embrace the politics of peace.”

In the bid to ensure a smooth transition, Dr Jonathan tasked “INEC to do its very best to ensure that the elections are free, fair and credible. Whenever doubts build up in the minds of the citizens pertaining to the credibility of elections, it creates a situation that could lead to crises and conflicts,” he warned.

He also admonished Nigeria Police and other security agencies involved in managing security during the polls “not to compromise themselves in the course of carrying out their duties, now, during and after elections. When the people have confidence in the election umpire and the police operatives that secure the polling processes, elections will largely be peaceful and credible.”

Also speaking, Chairman, National Peace Committee, General Abdulsalami Abubakar affirmed that the Committee monitored the compliance of the Accord by these politicians, we recorded some of the infractions that were a thing of concern.

“There was a lack of compliance by the major political parties. 44% of the violations were carried out by the spokespersons of the political parties; 26% by party members; 19% by the Presidential Candidates themselves; 11% by hardcore supporters and 4% by Chairmen of the parties.

“Additionally, this January alone a lot of violence has occurred, with at least 15 abductions (including 1 Police Officer) and at least 30 killings (including 11 security personnel) and there were at least 6 attacks at political campaign rallies. in December 2022, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it has recorded 5O incidents of attacks on its offices from 2019 to 2022. According to data released by the commission, Imo State has (11), Osun (7), Enugu (5), Akwa Ibom (5), Ebonyi (4), Cross River (4), and Abia (4), Anambra (2), Taraba (2), Kaduna (1), Borno (1), Bayelsa (1), Ondo (1), Lagos (1), and Ogun (1), As a nation, we got to put a stop to all these.

“That is why on 20” January 2022, we convened a meeting of the Presidential candidates and the party Chairmen to discuss existing and emerging issues regarding the way the campaigns were conducted, and the need for parties to moderate their views.

“Now that the elections are only a few hours away, we are here to witness the 2™ signing of the National Peace Accord to commit the Presidential candidates and their party Chairmen to accept the outcome of the elections as long as it is adjudged to be free, fair, and credible, and to seek legitimate and peaceful means of addressing any concern that may arise thereafter.

“In this regard, I want to encourage political parties to respect that only the INEC has the constitutional authority to announce the results and to ensure that their supporters refrain from disseminating fake news, misinformation, disinformation and avoid statements that will incite violence after the results of the elections have been announced.

“Similarly, I urge all political parties, presidential candidates, and indeed all Nigerians, to avoid the temptation of the use of polls that are not credible to cause confusion in the polity.

“On behalf of the National Peace Committee, I urge all stakeholders to understand that this event has the potential of setting a positive trajectory in our journey to a peaceful and a more democratised Nigeria. Finally, I call on all political actors, key stakeholders, and Nigerians in general to support a peaceful transition, promote the ideals of peace and a violent free post-election period.”

