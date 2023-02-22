Adeolu Adeyemo – Osogbo

No fewer than five persons reportedly lost their lives on Wednesday in Ilesha, Osun when unidentified gunmen attacked premises of the State House Of Assembly Speaker, Hon. Timothy Owoeye’s groove Hill Hotel and other residences of the All Progressive Congress (APC) members in the State.

However, the State chapter of the PDP hinted that, two of his members were shot dead on Tuesday by the opposition members after it campaign rally in Ilesha.

Meanwhile, it was learnt that, the speaker narrowly escaped the assassination attempt by the daredevil evil doers before being whisked away by his security operatives.

The fierce looking criminals whose numbers were given as about fifteen (15).

According to eyewitness account who preferred anonymity, said to have shot at occupants of the hotel indiscriminately as if they were in a conquered territory before being engaged in gun duel by the security operatives attached to the state speaker.

The gun battle which said to have lasted hours before the attackers retreated and ran away, said to have thrown the people in the hotel and those around the place into panicking situation as some managed to escape through scaling of fence, running out from the hotel through other entrances and so on.

Informed sources stressed that, those living around the scene of the incident also vacated their residences and ran for safety.

Residences and businesses of some indigenes in Ijesha-land also said to be attacked by the evil perpetrators who reportedly beaten hell out of them and inflicted their bodies with various degrees of injuries.

