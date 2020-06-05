80 Kwara RRT members test negative for COVID-19

All the 80 members of the Kwara State Rapid Response Team (RRT) have tested negative for COVID-19 despite their active involvement in the movement of active cases, according to a statement by Commissioner for Health Dr Raji Razaq.

“For an abundance of caution, we decided to test all members of the hardworking RRT and we are glad to announce to the Kwara public that none of them is positive for the virus. This attests to the excellent adherence to the infection prevention and control (IPC) and other safety protocols,” the commissioner said.

“By all standards, we are doing very well in the management of the pandemic. This is due largely to the unquantified support the committee gets from the governor and the understanding of our health workers. Everyone is on the same page to fight this virus. We are proud to be getting referrals from other states wanting to know how Kwara has been managing the development,” he said.

He dismissed claims of non-availability or shortage of personal protective equipment as unfounded, saying the government continues to supply PPEs while also ensuring the welfare of the health workers and the patients.

“Similarly, Kwara is one of those few states that are conducting as many tests as possible to ascertain the status of our people and prevent community spread. Our contact tracing and rumour management are one of the best in the country as has been attested to by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC),” he added.

