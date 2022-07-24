8 ways to protect your house from thieves

Every part of your house needs protection, even the seemingly insignificant parts. If you do not take strong security measures to protect your home, thieves can find your house an easy target.

It is on your part to protect your home from areas that will not be easy to mark for theft. No thief or thieves will want to steal from a house that will take them a lot of time to break into. They would prefer to steal from an easy-to-break-in house to a house with strong security.

Here are some ways to protect your house from thieves.

1. Keep certain information secret

Watch what you say and where you say them. Some information should be kept secret. When certain information is leaked out, you open the door for the unexpected. Don’t expose your house address to strangers, in public, or to people who don’t need to know. It’s not advisable to announce your plans online or in public places.

2. Keep valuables out of sight

Keeping valuables out of sight is important because when valuables are in sight, you make your house easier for burglars to break in. No thief will want to risk his life over a worthless item but once a valuable thing had been sighted, your house becomes a target. If your silver collections, valuable paintings, or home entertainment system are easy to see from outside the house, you should consider rearranging or restructuring your furnishings to make your home less appealing to thieves.

3. Avoid trimming shrubs or trees near fences or windows.

Planting trees near windows or fences so that burglars will find it hard to get in or break in. Trimming trees near windows or fences is giving an asset to thieves who would find it easy to break into your house.

4. Install security devices and security lights at strategic points.

Installing security devices is a way of tightening security in the home. CCTV is not for luxury. When installing CCTV, ensure significant corners of your house have a camera. To avoid thieves tampering with them, security cameras should be hidden. Make sure your security devices are functioning well. Have bright exterior lights fixed at the entrance of your house because when there is bright exterior light, thieves will find it difficult to break in?

5. It is not advisable to carry house keys on a key ring that bears your home address.

By doing this, you are exposing your home. Also, do not leave house keys with your car in a commercial parking lot or with an attendant.

You can protect your house from thieves by following these protective ways.





