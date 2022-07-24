Health benefits of music you may not know about

Almost everyone has a particular song that triggers an emotional response when they hear it. This emotional response depends on the circumstances that accompanied the song the first-time we heard it. For instance, a song that accompanied the first dance at your wedding. It could also be a song that reminds you of the loss of a loved one.

Music is something we are all touched by. Everyone loves music. This universal bond with music has led researchers to investigate its therapeutic potential.

Numerous studies have shown that music can benefit our mental health because music increases the amount of dopamine(a mood enhancing chemical) produced in the brain.

Over time, researchers found out that the health benefits of music are beyond mental health benefits. We will be taking a look at some of the health benefits of music.

1. It elevates mood

Music is directly processed by the amygdala(a part of the brain involved in mood and emotions).

Music boosts the production of dopamine in the brain, which helps relieve the feelings of anxiety and depression.

Music improves low moods by increasing the brain’s concentration of chemicals that makes us feel good.

2. It reduces stress

When you are stressed, listening to your favorite music will make you feel better.

Music decreases cortisol, which is stress hormone in the body. Listening to music triggers biochemical stress reducers, which can help relieve stress.

3. It’s healthy for the heart

Research has shown that when music is played, blood flows easily. Music also increases serotonin and endorphin levels in the blood. It also decreases stress hormone levels, and blood pressure.

4. Memory recall





Music helps with memory recall. It helps retrieve memories accompanied by specific events or songs. Music also helps with attention and focus.

5. Reduces pain

Listening to relaxing and calming music helps reduce pain. Music helps ease pain before, during, and after surgery. Music reduces the intensity of pain.

6. Improves creativity

Music helps in improving creativity, especially new music. It challenges the brain to understand the new sound, thereby improving creativity.

7. Better sleep

Music can help you sleep better. This is commonly seen in children who sleep better with lullabies.

8. Boost motivation

Music adds colour to the day and promotes positive feelings and emotions. It boosts motivation and offers renewed energy for tasks.

Based on research, there is evidence that we have much more than just an emotional connection with music. We are also reaping some health benefits when listening to music.

