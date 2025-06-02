8 best vlogging cameras for you in 2025

You need to get yourself one of the best vlogging cameras discussed in this article because they are absolute transformers. These cameras are specifically designed for vlogging. They come in different features that would definitely suit your needs.

Some can easily fit into your pocket, survive harsh conditions, and even be waterproof. Below are the best vlogging cameras as listed by Brandvisioninsight:

1. DJI Osmo Pocket 3

The DJI Osmo Pocket 3 is an upgrade of the previous one, the DJI Pocket 2. As the name implies, this camera can easily fit into your pocket, which makes it very easy to carry. You can be running or moving with this camera, your video will still be intact.

It has face tracking that helps in keeping you in frame. Its features, 1-inch sensors and 2-inch rear LCD makes it the best vlogging camera to many people. It has a rotating touchscreen, rear display and can switch between a vertical aspect ratio or traditional horizontal. Every footage always comes out clear and fantastic without losing any detail.

2. Sony ZV-1 II

This is an exceptional camera designed for vlogging. The Sony ZV-1 is very versatile; it has a built-in ND filter, S-Log2 profiles, a mic port, a touchscreen, and many more. Its 1-inch sensor can produce a 4k/30p video. It also has an autofocus used in tracking faces and a flip-out screen for filming.

There is a mode called “product showcase” that refocuses on any object you hold, and a “bokey switch” for blurring backgrounds. As a content creator who is after quality, the Sony ZV-1 II is the camera you should consider.

3. Canon’s PowerShot V10

Canon’s PowerShot V10 is a complete deviation from traditional cameras. It is specifically designed for casual vlogging. It has a flip-up screen that helps you talk to the camera easily by holding it up and a wide-angle lens. Canon’s PowerShot also includes a built-in kickstand that allows you to do a hands-free recording and Wi-Fi connectivity with a smartphone for quick uploads

4. GoPro HERO13 Black

If you love vlogging adventures, the GoPro HERO13 Black camera is for you. You can use it to film different moves or mount it anywhere and still capture clearly. As a waterproof camera, it can also record up to 5.3k video at 60fps. It also has an advanced wind noise reduction and a dual LCD selfie-style framing

5. Insta360 X4 – 360°

Insta360 X4 — 360° is a camera that captures shots uniquely in 8k 360° video. It has auto-editing, apps for reframing, and an invisible selfie stick effect. Insta360 is built to withstand harsh weather; you can even shoot with it inside the ocean because it is waterproof.

6. Fujifilm X-S20

The Fujifilm X-S20 is a lightweight camera specifically made for vlogging. There is a vlog mode that instantly changes to self-recording and shows you controls for things such as product focus shift and background blur. It has a large battery that can last you for hours. Fujifilm is basically an aspiring vlogger who wants to take their work to the next level.

7. Panasonic Lumix GH7

This is also one of the best vlogging cameras out there. Panasonic Lumix GH7 offers features that make it exceptional; it has a 25MP Micro sensor, image stabilization and a phase detect autofocus. You can use this camera for live streaming through Wi-Fi. The Panasonic Lumix GH7 is a camera built with rugged magnesium and fits nicely in the hand.

8. Sony ZV-E1

The Sony ZV-E1 is another fantastic camera for every vlogger who wants the performance of a full-frame sensor. It is a simple camera built for one-person video creation. Notwithstanding, you would get clear footage even in the dark. It has auto-framing, which helps in tracking images and other special features useful for vlogging.