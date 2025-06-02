Embrace positive values for nation’s growth, IGP urges children

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun has advised children and youths to engage in positive ventures that will promote their growth and excellence in terms of their productivity and contribution to the socio-economic development of their country.

The IGP, represented by the Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 2, Lagos, Fayoade Adegoke, gave the admonition at weekend during the celebration of Children’s Day organised by the Police Campaign Against Cultism and Other Vices (POCACOV), Lagos State chapter.

The event, which was held at Police College, Ikeja, had as its theme ‘Every Right, Every Child’, and drew children from over 20 schools across the state.

Dignitaries at the event included traditional rulers, senior police officers, stakeholders and security organisations.

IGP Egbetokun urged the children not to partake in anything that would affect their academics and health, or retard their progress.

The IGP described the POCACOV initiative as a fine example of preventive policing in action, asking the youths to make wise choices that would secure their future and contribute to a safer society.

In his remarks, the state Commissioner of Police, Moshood Olohundare Jimoh, who was represented by ACP Vera Ameh-Akpa, reiterated the value of POCACOV’s efforts in sensitising young people against cultism and other harmful behaviours.

In her address, the National Coordinator of POCACOV, ACP Olabisi Okuwobi, highlighted the growing impact of the campaign against cultism and other vices.

She projected that with sustained engagement, the number of young people that would be free from vices in the next five years would be remarkable.

“This event is a proof that POCACOV is being embraced by the youth,” she noted.

In his welcome speech, the state chairman of POCACOV, Dr. Moses Oladimeji, said that the celebration was to honour and protect the rights, dreams, and future of every child.

“In POCACOV, we understand that children are the heartbeat of society; they are the treasures we must nurture, protect and empower, so they can grow into responsible, creative, and productive citizens,” Oladimeji said.

He added that the year’s theme was to call on the government, parents, teachers, community leaders, faith groups, civil societies and the private sector to reaffirm commitment to upholding the rights of every child to education, safety, protection, expression and participation, and a healthy, drug and violence-free environment.

Oladimeji assured on the commitment of POCACOV team in Lagos to sensitising children and youth against the dangers of cultism, drug abuse, bullying and violence, as well as promoting positive alternatives such as education, creativity, sports, and entrepreneurship.

He affirmed partnership with schools, parents, and community leaders to ensure that every child has access to opportunities that would shape their future for good.

Oladimeji thanked the police leadership, partnering schools and institutions, parents, the media, community champions and all who contributed to making the day a reality, while also saluting all children, calling them the stars being celebrated.

Oba Fatai Aremu Aromire of Ojora and Ijora Kingdom, who was represented by Chief Akeem Oladipupo Ojora, praised POCACOV for its a timely intervention to guide young people.

He called on parents, educators and community leaders to be models of integrity and good decision making.

One of the stakeholders, Faith Morey, also lent her voice in support of POCACOV’s mission and commitment to education and crime prevention among youths.

The day featured a blend of fun and education — from motivational talks and games to parades, debates, quizzes, and award presentations.

Students participated in engaging activities designed to educate and inspire, while enjoying meals and snacks provided by POCACOV’s corporate partners.

At the end of the event, in their feedback, the students, who were elated at the fun, enlightenment and empowerment they got, pledged to live by the values shared through the POCACOV campaign.

