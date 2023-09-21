Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has signed up as a participant in the United Nations Global Compact, on human rights, labour, environment, and anti-corruption.

The development places the Company as the first state-owned oil company to join the global initiative.

While signing the letter of Commitment on the sidelines President Bola Tinubu’s session during the Global Africa Business Initiative (GABI) at the ongoing United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, the NNPCL GCEO said as a dynamic global energy company with businesses and operations across the entire spectrum of the energy value chain, the Company’s participation in the UN Global Compact is further testimony to Nigeria’s commitment to work with global partners towards attaining a just Energy Transition.

“We are committed to making the UN Global Compact and its principles part of our strategy, culture and day-to-day operations of our Company, and to engage in collaborative projects which advance the broader development of goals of the United Nations, particularly the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs),” Kyari added.

Earlier in her remarks the Executive Director, UN Global Compact Network Nigeria, Ms. Naomi Nwokolo described NNPC Ltd.’s move to become a participant of the UN Global Compact as a pivotal step in fostering a culture of ethical business conduct, environmental stewardship, and social responsibility.

The UN Global Compact, formally launched in July 2000, is a voluntary UN agreement designed to encourage companies around the world to develop, implement, and disclose responsible and sustainable corporate policies and practices.

