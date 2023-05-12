Are you tired of feeling judged for dipping your bread in tea? Don’t worry; you’re not alone. Despite the haters, there are plenty of reasons why this ‘bizarre’ habit is perfectly acceptable, if not downright ingenious.

Here are seven reasons why you shouldn’t feel bad about dipping your bread in tea:

It’s a cultural experience

In some parts of the world, dipping bread in tea or coffee is a cherished tradition. By partaking in this ritual, you’re not only enjoying a tasty treat, but you’re also immersing yourself in another culture.

It’s a time-saver

Let’s face it; we’re all busy these days. By dipping or soaking your bread in tea, you’re effectively multitasking which means more time for other important activities like scrolling through social media. Nobody really has the time to be chewing bread and drinking tea on top, please.

It’s good for your digestive system:

According to some health experts, dipping bread in tea can aid digestion. The warm tea helps to break down the bread, making it easier for your body to digest. This is especially true for those with sensitive stomachs or digestive issues.

It’s a conversation starter

If you’re ever stuck in an awkward silence during a meal or meeting, just whip out your bread and tea combo, and voila! Instant conversation starter. People will be so fascinated by your strange eating habits that they’ll forget all about the uncomfortable silence and who knows, you might convert a few people.

We also dip our swallow and no one complains





Well, if you grew up in Nigeria and never dipped your swallow into soup, then I’m afraid you missed out on a fundamental aspect of the Nigerian culinary experience. Swallow-dipping is not just a tradition; it’s a way of life. Just grab your ball of eba or amala or fufu or whatever your preferred swallow is, and dunk it right into your soup. So next time someone gives you a look for dipping your bread in tea, just tell them to come to Nigeria and see how we do it. We’ve been dipping our swallow into soup for centuries, and no one has complained yet so why this?

It’s a stress-reliever

Yes ke! There’s something comforting about dipping your bread in tea. It’s a soothing and relaxing activity that can help reduce stress and anxiety. Taking a few moments to enjoy this simple pleasure can do wonders for your mental health. Can your dry-chewing bread ever?

It’s delicious

Okay, this one might be a bit subjective, but hear us out. The warm, comforting flavour of tea combined with the soft, doughy texture of bread is a match made in heaven. Don’t let the naysayers convince you otherwise.

In conclusion, there are plenty of reasons why dipping your bread in tea is nothing to be ashamed of. Whether you’re looking to save time, impress your friends, or just enjoy a tasty snack, go ahead and indulge in your quirky habit. After all, life is too short to worry about what others think.

