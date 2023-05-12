Three yet-to-be-identified persons have reportedly died after a Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) rammed into a commercial tricycle, also known as Keke, at the ever-busy Zarama Market along the Bayelsa State axis of the East-West Road.

According to an eyewitness account, the driver of the Jeep who is currently on the run was heading towards Sagbama and was at high speed when he lost control and rammed into the tricycle.

The source said that three occupants of the tricycle died on the spot, while the tricycle rider and one other passenger have been hospitalized.

When contacted for confirmation, the State Public Relations Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Mr Clement Agwana, said “I do not have the powers to give out details of the accident. It is within the powers of the Medical Response Officer.”

However, Tribune Online learnt that those injured have been taken to Niger Delta University Teaching Hospital, Okolobiri, and corpses of the deceased were deposited at the Christian Gate Mortuary, Amassoma Road Bayelsa State.

