A seven-month- old baby, Favour Ereniyi, who was born with hole in the heart needs N7 million for chest infection surgery.

Baby Ereniyi was diagnosed with the heart condition in August 2022 at Lagos State Children General Hospital, Massey Street, Lagos.

According to a medical report obtained by Nigerian Tribune, the baby was referred to Babcock University Teaching Hospital for heart surgery.

The mother, Esther Ereniyi, said, “We discovered that her breathing was fast. We took her to the General Hospital, Isolo, where she was treated for a month before we were referred two months ago to the Paediatric Cardiology unit of Massey Street Children’s Hospital, Lagos.”

The mother, a seamstress, added “When they directed us to run the test, the result showed she had a hole in her heart. The doctors told us only heart surgery would correct the defects.”

“I’m appealing to everyone to help me. I don’t want to lose my daughter. Please help me. The baby finds it hard to breathe, and always in pain due to the multiple holes in her heart. She is in discomfort,” the mother lamented.

The surgery is expected to take place at Babcock University Teaching Hospital or at Tristate Health Care System, Lekki Lagos.

When contacted, a cardiologist at Children General Hospital, Massey, who diagnosed the baby’s ailment, Dr. Omotola Majiyagbe, said she noticed the hole in Favour’s heart upon treatment sometime last year. “It’s pertinent to conduct the surgery as quickly as possible,” she added.

The mother’s contact, Esther is ; 07036359366 and the account details; FCMB Bank

Account No: 1002276881, Account Name: Ereniyi Favour.

Photo : Favour Ereniyi