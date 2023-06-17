The seven students of the University of Jos kidnapped on Monday at their off-campus hostel have regained their freedom and are set to continue with their second semester examination.

Recall that the students were kidnapped at gunpoint at about 2:00 am at their private hostel close to the former School of Accountancy while reading for their ongoing examination and consequently whisked away to an unknown destination.

Tribune Online learned that four of the kidnapped students were rescued on Friday, while the remaining ones regained their freedom in the early hours of Saturday.

Plateau State Police Command, in a statement signed by its spokesman, DSP Alfred Alabo, pointed out that through the resilient efforts of the men of the command, the last victim, who happens to be the only female amongst the seven, has been rescued by the anti-kidnapping unit (AKU) of the command and officers from Nasarawa-Gwong Divisional Headquarters in Jos.

The statement pointed out that the victim was later taken to the hospital for proper medical attention and will soon be reunited with her family.

The commissioner of police urged all peace-loving citizens of the Plateau to go about their lawful businesses as all efforts are in place to ensure that no criminal element threatens the peace in the state.

He, therefore, called on the good citizens of Plateau State to be security conscious, report any suspicious movements within their areas, and also provide useful, timely, and accurate information to the police or any other nearby security agencies for effective crime control. “Always remember that security is everybody’s business,” he said.

