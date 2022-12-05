7 foods that can help you look younger

As we age, the foods we eat can greatly affect our fitness, appearance, quality of life, and disease risk. Our bodies rely on various nutrients to support the natural aging process. Some nutrients may help slow the signs of aging by promoting healthy skin.

Adding nutrient-dense foods to your diet can help you look and feel your best as you get older. In general, try to eat healthy sources of protein, healthy fats, and foods that are rich in antioxidants. According to Katey Davidson on Healthline, these are some nutritious foods that support healthy aging.

1. Extra virgin olive oil

Extra virgin olive oil is one of the healthiest oils on earth. It’s rich in healthy fats and antioxidants that help reduce inflammation and oxidative damage caused by an imbalance of free radicals in the body.

Extra virgin olive oil is also high in antioxidants, such as tocopherols and beta carotene, as well as phenolic compounds that also have anti-inflammatory properties. Olive oil has strong anti-inflammatory properties that protect against severe skin aging and chronic disease.

2. Green tea

Green tea is high in antioxidants, which help fight free radicals in the body. Free radicals are unstable molecules created as a byproduct of normal cell functioning. They can also form in response to stressors from the external environment, such as ultraviolet (UV) light or tobacco smoke. Free radicals can damage your cells if they’re present at high levels.

Green tea has strong antioxidant properties. As such, it helps protect your skin against free radical damage that can occur as a result of external factors like pollution or sunlight.

3. Fatty dish

Fatty fish is a highly nutritious food that can promote healthy skin. Its long-chain omega-3 fats are beneficial against heart disease, inflammation, and many other issues.

Fatty fish, such as salmon, are high in omega-3s, protein, selenium, and astaxanthin, which are all associated with healthier skin.

4. Dark chocolate or cocoa

Dark chocolate is a rich source of polyphenols, which act as antioxidants in the body. It contains flavanols, which have been linked to a variety of health benefits, including improved skin health.

5. Vegetables





Most vegetables are extremely nutrient-dense and low in calories. They contain antioxidants, which help reduce the risk of heart disease, cataracts, and certain cancers. Vegetables help protect your skin from sun damage and help support healthy skin renewal.

6. Avocados

Avocados are rich in heart-healthy fats, fibre, and several vitamins and minerals that are essential for health. Avocados are also rich in monounsaturated fats and antioxidants, which help support a healthy skin membrane and prevent free radical damage that leads to aging.

7. Tomatoes

Tomatoes provide many impressive health benefits, several of which can be attributed to their high lycopene content. Tomatoes are high in c, which may provide minor protection from the sun’s UV rays.

