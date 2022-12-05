6 healthy foods to eat before sex

Maintaining a healthy sex life is an important part of promoting a sense of well-being and can even be good for your health. Some of the benefits of having a healthy sex life include lower blood pressure, a better immune system, improved heart health, decreased depression and anxiety, and better sleep.

If you struggle with issues like erectile dysfunction or reduced libido, it can take a toll on your sex life, mental health, and self-esteem. The best foods to eat before sex are those that help lower high blood pressure (one of the causes of erectile dysfunction), promote better blood flow, and support healthy sex hormone levels. According to Mahammad Juber on Webmd, here are some healthy foods to consider adding to your diet to boost your sex life.

1. Oysters

These are loaded with zinc, which helps your body make testosterone. That’s a hormone that plays a big role in your mood and sex drive. Zinc also helps men make more sperm. It might also help those sperm move better.

2. Pomegranates

Throughout history, this fruit has been known as a symbol of fertility and a sex enhancer. Drinking pomegranate juice can boost your mood, improve your blood flow, and raise your testosterone levels.

3. Chocolate

This sweet treat is linked with the release of serotonin, a hormone that encourages feelings of happiness and well-being. The mood boost that chocolate can bring may raise your sex drive, too. This indulgence also has lots of phenylethylamines, a brain chemical associated with lust and love.

4. Spinach

This usually isn’t thought of as a sexy vegetable. But it can boost your sex drive in more ways than one. This leafy green is rich in magnesium, a mineral that can boost your testosterone. It also has iron, which can help desire, arousal, orgasm, and sexual satisfaction, particularly in women.

5. Watermelon

This juicy fruit serves up plenty of an amino acid called citrulline. Your body turns it into arginine, another amino acid that helps relax your blood vessels. That can get the blood pumping in your sex organs in the same way Viagra works to treat erectile dysfunction.

6. Avocado

This creamy green fruit is packed with heart-healthy fats and fiber that can deliver lasting energy in the bedroom. Avocado also has vitamin B6, which can play a part to ease PMS symptoms like fatigue, bloating, and crankiness. All of that might help make it easier for women to get into a romantic mood.





