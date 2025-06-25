7 facts about Cornelius Adebayo – former Governor of Kwara state

Cornelius Olatunji Adebayo was a former governor of Kwara state, Senator and Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. He died Wednesday, 25 June 2025 at the age of 84.

Below are facts about Cornelius Adebayo:

1. Cornelius Olatunji Adebayo was born in Igbaja, Kwara state on 24 February 1941. He attended All Saints Anglican School, Oke-Onigbin, Provincial Secondary School, and Barewa College in Zaria.

2. He also attended Ahmadu Bello University from 1964 to 1967. Afterwards, he proceeded to the University of Ghana from 1967 to 1969.

3. He became a lecturer in 1969 at Obafemi Awolowo University then was appointed as the head of the English Department at Kwara State College of Technology in 1973.

4. From 1975 to 1978, he became the Commissioner for Education and Commissioner for Information and Economic Development in Kwara state.

5. Cornelius Adebayo was elected in 1979 as a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and in 1983, he was also elected governor of Kwara state but was overthrown by the military on 31 December 1983.

6. Adebayo was appointed the Minister of Communications in 2003 by the president at the time, Olusegun Obasanjo. He pushed for the privatisation of NITEL in which he sold stakes to Huawei, Celtel, MTN, Vodacom and Orascom.

7. Cornelius Adebayo became the Minister of Works in 2006. He was able to contribute to the educational development of Kwara state by building classrooms and other infrastructural facilities.