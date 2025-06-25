Ex-Kwara gov, Cornelius Adebayo, dies at 84

Former Kwara governor, Chief Cornelius Adebayo, was reported dead on Wednesday at the age of 84.

Born on February 24, 1941, the former governor was reported dead in the early hours of Wednesday in Abuja following an old age-related illness.

The passing of the former governor, announced by one of his children, Cornelius Oluwasegun Adebayo, on behalf of the family, titled, “PASSAGE OF CHIEF C. O. ADEBAYO, said, “With profound sadness but gratitude to God, we announce the passing of our father and grandfather, Chief Cornelius Olatunji Adebayo. Born on 24 February 1941, he died in the early hours of today, June 25”.

“He was at various times a lecturer at the then University of Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University), a Second Republic Senator and later Governor of Kwara and Minister of Communications and Transportation between 2003 and 2007.

“Throughout his life, he was a dedicated public servant who served with distinction and integrity. Further details about funeral arrangements will be announced shortly”.

In his condolence message, Governor Abdulrahman Abulrazaq of Kwara state, who is also the chairman, Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), said that he received with sadness but submission to the will of God the report of the death of the former governor.

“C.O. Adebayo, as he was fondly called, was an all-time patriot, statesman, and progressive who represented great ideals and fought for good causes throughout his lifetime.

“With his carriage and roles at various levels of leadership, the former Governor stood tall and earned the respect and admiration of all. He left a fine legacy as a democrat who stood up at critical moments in our history.

“On behalf of the people and government of our state, I extend our heartfelt condolences to the family and associates at this difficult moment.

“I beseech the Almighty to repose his gentle soul and give strength to all of us, especially family members, at this moment of transition”.

Also, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Ilorin, Professor Wahab Olasupo Egbewole, SAN, commiserated with the Government and people of Kwara State over the demise of a former Governor of the State, Chief Cornelius Olatunji Adebayo.

Chief Adebayo, who served as Governor of the State between October 1 and December 31, 1983, died in the early hours of last Wednesday (June 25, 2025) in Abuja following old age-related illness. He was aged 84.

In a statement issued by the University’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Mr Kunle Akogun, the Vice Chancellor described the death of the former Governor, who hailed from Oke-Onigbin in the Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara State, as the end of a remarkable era in public service.

Prof. Egbewole recalled the several roles played by the late Chief Adebayo in national development, particularly in the nation’s education sector, pointing out that the late elder statesman was a lecturer at the then University of Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University), Ile-Ife; the former Kwara State College of Technology (now Kwara State Polytechnic), Ilorin, and Commissioner for Education in Kwara State in the late 1970s.

The Vice-Chancellor also recalled that the tenure of Chief Adebayo as Kwara State Commissioner for Education coincided with the period when the University of Ilorin was taking shape as he said that the support enjoyed by the University from the government and people of Kwara State contributed to making the University what it has become.

He also said that Chief Adebayo, who later served as a Senator of the Federal Republic from 1979 to 1983, went on to serve as the Minister of Works and later Communication in the administration of Chief Olusegun Obasanjo between 2003 and 2007.

Prof. Egbewole equally recalled the services of Chief Adebayo as a leader of the defunct National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) during the military era, saying that his contributions and those of his colleagues in the struggle in the 1990s culminated in the enthronement of the current political dispensation.

The Vice-Chancellor explained that the life and times of the late elder statesman exemplified uncommon patriotism and profound services, saying that the career of the late Chief Adebayo was a great example of how an academic could truly impact the greater society.

Prof. Egbewole, who described the late former Governor as one of the friends and supporters of the University of Ilorin, said that it was unfortunate that the former Governor died while the University was preparing to mark its Golden Jubilee anniversary.

The Vice-Chancellor, who is the Secretary-General of the Association of West African Universities (AWAU), commiserated with the President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu; and the Governor of Kwara State, Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, CON, on the death of a frontline leader.

The multiple award-winning legal luminaries also sympathised with Chief Adebayo’s immediate family and the entire people of Kwara State over the loss of a great son.

Prof. Egbewole prayed to God to rest the soul of the departed elder statesman in eternal peace and give his family and colleagues the fortitude to bear his death.