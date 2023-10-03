Federal Government on Tuesday donated multi-million naira food and non-food items to over 13,000 of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) predominantly from Borno, Adamawa States among others who relocated to Abuja, sequel to their displacement as a result of Boko Haram insurgency in North East geopolitical zone of Nigeria.

According to statistics made available to Tribune Online, over 7,000 IDPs are located in Wassa IDPs camp, 2,730 IDPs reside in Durumi IDPs camp while over 4,000 are located in the New Karishi area of Abuja.

The newly appointed Honourable Commissioner, National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and IDPs (NCFRMI), Alhaji Ahmed Tijjani Aliyu, handed over the items to the IDPs, to commemorate the 2023 Independence Day celebration at the IDPs camps located in Durumi IDPs camp, New Karishi and Wassa areas of Abuja.

Speaking at Wassa IDP camp, Alhaji Aliyu announced the donation of N1 million to assist some of the IDPs who are critically sick to foot their medical bills.

The educational materials include: 400 dozens of customized exercise books, 180 pieces of school sandals, 10 pieces of white board, 10 pieces of white board dusters, 180 pieces of customized school bags, 180 pieces of customized plastic tables and chairs, biros and pencils.

The agricultural inputs are: 26 pieces of pesticides, 26 pieces of herbicides, 26 pieces of insecticides, 86 sprayers and 25 irrigation pumps.

The food items are: 97 bags of 25kg rice, 97 cartons of spaghetti, 97 bags of 1kg Semovita, 20 cartons of Kings Groundnut Oil, 26 cartons of Maggi and 22 cartons of Salt.

While addressing the IDPs, Alhaji Aliyu who reiterated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s resolve towards ensuring inclusiveness, assured that the Commission will continue to drive innovation and actively seek sustainable solutions for all persons of concern.

“Today, we gather in Durumi, Abuja, on a mission to extend a helping hand to those residing in the Durumi IDPs Camp. Our purpose is to distribute critical support in the form of Agricultural Inputs, Educational Supplies, and Food Care Packs.

“As our nation celebrates its 63rd Independence Day, we renew our unwavering commitment to addressing the pressing needs of internally displaced persons (IDPs). Our resolve is clear: no one, regardless of their gender, age, or vulnerabilities, should be left without vital support, echoing the President’s renewed Hope Agenda.

“The importance of providing assistance to IDPs cannot be overstated. Neglecting those in displacement can have profound social and economic consequences for both the displaced and their host communities. In the face of protracted displacement crises that often affect IDPs, ensuring access to assistance during such times is of utmost importance.





“In keeping with the Commission’s sustainable solutions strategy and our dedication to the well-being of host communities, we are proud to announce the provision of essential agricultural inputs. These initiatives aim to empower our displaced population, many of whom are skilled farmers, to rebuild their lives and livelihoods.

“Furthermore, we are equally committed to providing Educational Supplies to ensure that IDP children and adolescents have access to learning materials, facilitating their educational growth and development. Additionally, we are distributing Food Care Packs to alleviate immediate hunger and provide much-needed sustenance to those in need,” he noted.

According to the Organisers, Durumi camp which was established in August 2014 in response to the Boko Haram Insurgency, currently houses a population of 2,730 individuals distributed among 270 households predominantly consists of IDPs from Gwoza, Borno State, with a smaller number from Michika and Madagali in Adamawa State.

The Commission has so far equipped the Durumi camp with a healthcare facility, supported by Nafa for medical supplies; offers educational opportunities with a Nursery and Primary School accommodating over 200 pupils; provided comprehensive support to the camp, addressing various needs, including: empowerment Initiatives – offering tailored training in skills like tie and dye, digital skills and soap making, sewing.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE