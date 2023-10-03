There was serious confusion in different parts of the ancient town of Ota between Monday night and Tuesday morning as rival cult members went on a rampage.

Two people were injured, and many vehicles and a mosque were vandalised as the warring cult groups searched for their rival members.

Angered by the disturbance from the cult members, the royal father of the town, Oba Abdulkabir Obalanlege, led security operatives to some parts of the town to arrest some of the suspected cultists.

The cult members reportedly invaded Ijagana, Otun, Osi, Okewoye, Okesuna, Agosaga, Mapa, Abebi, and Esa, where they shot repeatedly.

The Nigerian Tribune reported that the trouble started when a new member of the Aiye Confraternity was attacked around the Otun roundabout.

A resident, Sakiru Ogunfemi, said, “The trouble started when a boy who was working as a salesboy along Mefun Road was initiated into the Aiye cult group.”

“The boy, who until his initiation was very popular around the Mefun area, was said to have attended an event around Abebi, where he allegedly openly displayed and flaunted his membership in the cult group.”

The resident continued, “On Monday night, the boy had gone to the Otun roundabout when he was attacked by some members of the Eiye group.”

“In retaliation, the members of his new gang went on a rampage and started shooting and destroying vehicles parked in different parts of the town.”

A resident of the NITEL area of Ota, who pleaded anonymity while speaking with the Nigeria Tribune, said, “When they were going through Idole Street, they vandalised some vehicles at a mechanic workshop.”

A police source at Sango Police Station, who spoke with the Nigerian Tribune under the condition of anonymity, said, “Many of them have been arrested during an early morning raid by our men.”





“They operated in different parts of the town. Residents complained of heavy shooting until early this morning.”

Efforts to get the reaction of the image maker in charge of the state police command, Omolola Odutola, failed as she did not respond to calls on her phone number.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Nigeria@63: 10 takeaways from Tinubu’s nationwide broadcast

President Bola Tinubu in his nationwide broadcast on Sunday, said his administration is doing all that it can to…

Why lift of visa bans should not excite Nigerians —Akporiaye

The leadership of National Association of Nigeria Travel Agents (NANTA), headed by Mrs Susan Akporiaye, has queried the excitement displayed by…

I have no regrets over any of my songs, actions —Obesere

Paramount King of Fuji Music, Alhaji Abass Akande Obesere, the Agbaakin Abobagunwa of Yorubaland, in…

#BBNaijaAllStars: Pere is irresistible, I’m trying my best, Mercy soliloquises

BBNaija All Stars finalist, Mercy Eke has declared that fellow housemate, Pere Egbi, is…

DIY: Five things baking soda can do

Baking soda, or sodium bicarbonate, can be found in most kitchens and has many surprising uses…

Team Edo emerges 3rd position as Delta wins 7th National Youth Games

Delta State has won the 7th Edition of the National Youth Games, tagged ‘Asaba 2023,’ as…