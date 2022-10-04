PDP to flag off presidential campaign on October 10 in Uyo

Sokoto State Governor and the Director General, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) 2023 Presidential Campaign Organisation (PCO), Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, said all plans have been concluded to flag off the party’s presidential campaign in Uyo, Akwa Ibom on Monday, October 10, 2022.

Tambuwal who stated this during the inspection of the Atiku Campaign Office in Wuse 2 Abuja on Monday said the campaign is not only going to be issue-based but will serve as platform to market all PDP candidates and solution based.

“We are pleased to report to you and indeed Nigerians that the campaign is ready to move. By the grace of God, we are flagging off the campaign this coming Monday, the 10th of October 2023 at Uyo Akwa Ibom states. All arrangements have been made to have for a very successful flag-off of the campaign.

“Our campaign is going to be issue-based. We’re going to be marketing our candidates based on the program that we brought out, which is generally solution-based,” Tambuwal stated.

The former Speaker of the House of Representatives however described the PDP presidential candidate as the most prepared going into the 2023 presidential election. He said Atiku possesses the requisite and the needed experience to chart the course of the country in a new direction saying the time for trial and error should be a thing of the past in Nigeria political history.

“Atiku is the most prepared presidential candidate. Atiku is very well prepared to provide the required leadership for this country at this time. He has experience in governance at the federal level, which I believe none of the rest of the candidates can match.

“This is not the time for Nigerians to go for trial and error. It’s time for Nigerians to give it to the person that has been tested and who has experience do a good job, who would from day one hit the ground running as we have done for the inauguration of the campaign council the very day INEC lifted the ban on campaigns for presidential election campaign on the 28th. Even that should confirm to Nigerians that this is the only party and indeed candidate that is prepared and ready to go.

“We seek for the collaboration of Nigerians and the understanding as we go about campaigns as I said, ours is going to be based on issues and we seek to have violence-free electoral process. In any case, our principal has been known to be a peaceful man and his personality speaks for him as a gentleman.”

Also commenting on the dwindling fortune of PDP in the South-East as the zone was schemed out of the party’s presidential primaries in May this year, Tambuwal said Atiku was recently in Enugu to consult with the leadership of the party in the South-East saying PDP is well grounded in the zone.

“We’ve travelled throughout the nooks and crannies of this country, particularly, both around the states before the primaries campaign, and he was in the South-East. Only last week, we were in Enugu the political capital of that region for consultations. No states during the consultation will be left out.

“So, we’re very prepared to go into the South-East and we believe that we’re still the number one candidate for the southeast and we are going to consult everywhere in all of the six political zones in this country.”

