54 more subscribers win car, home appliances in Glo Joy Unlimited promo

The New Year 2022 started on a good note for Glo subscribers in the Ilorin area of Kwara State as 54 of them on Thursday went home with the prizes they won in the Joy Unlimited Extravaganza promo.

The star prize winner was 31-year-old mother of three, Bello Ganiyat, who became the latest owner of a brand new Kia Rio car courtesy of the Glo promo. She told newsmen after receiving the keys to her car that she was full of disbelief “until I got here this morning and saw things for myself.”

Apart from the car winner, 53 other subscribers also went home with valuable household appliances such as refrigerators, generators and television sets.

Oluwatobi George Adebiyi, who won a refrigerator, said he was excited because he believes that the prize is a sign of more blessings to come his way this year.

For Ojewuyi Elijah, who won a power generating set and Ibrahim Olaleke, who won a television set, Globacom has once again demonstrated that it cares about the well-being of Nigerians.

Globacom’s Regional Sales Manager in charge of Kwara State, Mr. Tunji Omoworare, said that more winners would emerge in subsequent draws and that they would get their items including brand new cars in other events to be held in Abuja on January 13, Cele-Okota, Lagos, on January 20 and Adeola Odeku, Victoria Island, Lagos, on January 27.

He encouraged subscribers who desire to win in the Joy Unlimited Extravaganza promo to make a total recharge of N500 in a week (Monday to Sunday) to qualify for the weekly draws, or make a total recharge of N2,000 in a calendar month to qualify for the monthly draws to win any of the car prizes.

Mr Omoworare explained that subscribers can participate in the promo by dialing *611# on the Glo network. “The more the recharge, the more entries a subscriber gets and consequently the greater the chance to win these amazing prizes,” he àdded.

The General Officer Commanding the 22 Armoured Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Ilorin, Brigadier General A.E. Abubakar; the Kwara State Head of Service, Mrs. Modupe Oluwole; the Director-General, Kwara State Signage and Advertisement Agency, Mr. David Olorunnisola, and the Executive Chairman, Kwara Geographical Information Service, Mr. Muttallib Shittu, were among the guests who attended the event.