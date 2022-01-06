NANS investigative team urges Dowen College, parents to make Oromoni Jnr’s medical records public

The Investigative Committee set up by the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has asked the parents of late Sylvester Oromoni Jnr and Dowen College to make the medical records of the 12-year-old public.

It said the records will help to ascertain Oromoni’s health status before the incident at Dowen College happened.

The committee in a statement signed by its Chairman, Oladimeji Uthman, also called on the Lagos State government to reject all entreaties to reopen the college, warning that reopening the college before the conclusion of investigations can only be done by an “enemy of humanity.”

The students’ body also threatened to embark on a statewide protest should the government reopen the school anytime soon pending the clarification of all doubts.

Uthman said the committee is in receipt of the autopsy report conducted by the police which showed that Oromoni Jnr died of septicaemia, lobar pneumonia with acute pyelonephritis, pyomyositis of the right ankle, and acute bacterial pneumonia due to severe sepsis.

He said the committee wonder why the police have kept the allegations of bullying out of its reports so far and why everyone kept mute on the allegations.

He added that the committee has “contacted a medical expert to make clarifications on how possible knee injury (as claimed by the Dowen College management initially) could develop to those infections mentioned by the police to be the cause of Late Sylvester Oromoni Jnr death.’

The statement further read in part: “We are dumbfounded hearing that Sylvester Oromoni Jr died of those infections. This is the reason we are requesting from the management of Dowen College and Sylvester’s family to release and make public his medical records/history in order to shed more light on this case and also to know if there is any ailment he was treating before his death.

“The NANS Investigative Committee is paying attention to developments and want to reiterate that we will not condone any form of injustice promoted by any institution or personality. Nigerian students are seeking answers and we will not allow injustice to thrive as Sylvester Oromoni Jr was a student before his demise and as such an automatic member of NANS.

“On our part, we will continue to interface with the family, submit the autopsy report for scrutiny (to our medical experts), and make our position known.

“Until all these ‘T’s are crossed and ‘I’ doted, we hereby appeal to the Lagos state government to ensure that Dowen College remain closed as we might not only tag the Lagos State Governor an enemy of humanity but we shall mobilize all our armless battalion to the streets of Lagos and March in our thousands to seek for adequate justice for slain Sylvester if the school is re-opened anytime soon.”

