Bode George faults Akande, Osoba, others’ visit to Buhari in the Vila

Former Deputy National Chairman of Peoples (PDP), Chief Olabode George, has faulted the visit of chieftain of ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), namely, Chief Bisi Akande, Chief Segun Osoba, Prince Tajudeen Olusi, and Dr. Yomi Finnih to President Muhammadu Buhari at the Vila, Abuja, urging the president not to fall for those who, he said, would eclipse the main issue bedeviling Lagos State in a needless, partisan engagement.

Reports had indicated that the party chieftain visited President Buhari on Friday, but the subject and outcome of the parley, which held behind closed door was unknown.

George made this call on Saturday in a statement titled: ‘The jamboree visit to the Villa: My Birthday Offering,’ describing the visit by APC leaders as needless, unnecessary and veiled in some poorly hidden agenda towards “ulterior personalized desperation.”

George posited that the very absence of the APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, from the parley made it is easy for people to discern that the visit was stripped of any patriotic progression, lacking in balanced national leadership, voided of a spirit of sacrifice and developmental vision.

“The visit of Chief Bisi Akande, Prince Tajudeen Olusi, Dr. Yomi Finnih and Chief Segun Osoba to the seat of power in Abuja is needless, unnecessary, veiled in some poorly hidden agenda that is woven in apparently self-serving ulterior personalized desperation.

“It is easy to discern that the visit is stripped of any patriotic progression, lacking in balanced national leadership, voided of a spirit of sacrifice and developmental vision.

“The very absence of Bola Tinubu from the jamboree screams to high heavens that the meeting itself is a covert placatory softening of the ground for Tinubu himself. I am pretty certain that in his very absence, Tinubu occupies the centrality of the discussion.

“President Muhammadu Buhari should not fall for those who would eclipse the main issue wracking Lagos State in a needless, solicitous self immersed scheming in partisan engagement,” the PDP chieftain stated.

George, who is also the Atọna Oodua of Yorubaland, alleged that the the very pivot of the Lagosian malady was the reckless, irresponsible misappropriation of the people’s commonwealth, adding: “This much I have documented in several public interventions.”

“This, I may add, contributed to the heightened scale of the disgruntlement and the anger of the youths who made the Lekki Toll Gates the very symbol of their rejection of the politics of subjugation,” he added.

“I will advise Baba Akande who governed Ọsun State with principled, incorruptible leadership to kindly help us drop off Bola Tinubu at Iragbiji as he makes his way back to Ila-Ọrangun, rather than engaging in fruitless pleading sessions for a man who is fixated on a warped pipe-dream about governing Nigeria. This is my humble birthday offering,” he added further.

