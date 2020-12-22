53-year-old arraigned for grabbing Ministry of Agriculture land

A 53-year-old man, Banji Salaudeen, was, on Tuesday, arraigned before Magistrate I. O. Osho of the Chief Magistrate Court 11 sitting at Iyaganku, Ibadan, on allegations bordering on grabbing and selling six acres of land belonging to the Federal Ministry of Agriculture at Moore Plantation in Ibadan.

Salaudeen who was alleged to have committed the offence with others now at large was arraigned on a four-count charge that bordered on aiding and abetting, use of violence for the purpose of land grabbing, engaging in land grabbing and unlawfully selling six acres of land belonging to the Federal Ministry of Agriculture without a lawful title.

Part of the charge read, “that you Banji Salaudeen and others now at large sometime in 2018 at Oderemi village, Ido Local Government Area, Oyo State in the Ibadan Magisterial District did aid and abet another to grab land for yourselves and others thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 6 of the Real Properties Protection law of Oyo State of Nigeria 2016.

He was also accused to have without lawful authority used violence for the purpose of grabbing land, thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 7(1) of the Real Properties Protection law of Oyo State of Nigeria 2016.

Further, he was accused of engaging in land grabbing contrary to Section 4 of the Real Properties Protection law of Oyo State of Nigeria 2016 and unlawfully selling six acres of land without having the title contrary to Section 10(b) of the Real Properties Protection law of Oyo State of Nigeria 2016.

Salaudeen pleaded not guilty to all the charges and his counsel applied to the court for bail condition on the ground of Ill health and the fact that the offence is a bailable offence.

The prosecutor, ASP Amos Adewale, however, objected the bail on the ground that the others identified as Tairu Popoola, Alh Taiwo Ayuba Omotolani and Lafinde Rafiu, who allegedly committed the offence with Salaudeen has absconded and such should be avoided in Salaudeen’s case.

His counsel, however, argued that there is no proof to support the claim that his client will jump bail and he should be allowed to go home and take care of his health while the case is pending adding that his client will make himself available for trial.

Magistrate Osho consequently granted Salaudeen bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties with a condition that all the sureties must be immediate family members of Salaudeen with verifiable addresses.

The case was adjourned to March 11, 2021, for hearing.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

