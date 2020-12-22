JUST IN: Olu of Warri not dead, only indisposed, says palace

Director of Palace Administration, Olu of Warri Palace, Chief Maleghemi, on Tuesday, announced that the reported death of Olu of Warri, Ogiame Ikenwoli was untrue.

In a statement in Warri made available to journalists, Chief Maleghemi said “His Majesty is indisposed and currently receiving medical attention by a team of qualified medical specialist.”

Details later…

