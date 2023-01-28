Fasting and kidney damage

Ask the Doctor
By Dr. Wale Okediran
Fasting

Is it really true that Fasting can damage the Kidneys? I fast regularly and will not like to stop the practice even though I am currently 65 years of age.

Emeka (by SMS)

 

Experts have confirmed that fasting causes increased levels of Kidney Stones which is potentially damaging to the kidneys of people with Diabetes mellitus and gout in the elderly. It is for this reason that people who undergo long term fasting especially elderly ones like you are advised to drink water when fasting.

 

