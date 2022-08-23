Five signs that someone has a crush on you

Having a crush on someone can be one of the most overwhelming human experiences.

People who experience a crush tend to have a roller-coaster of emotions towards their crush. Most of the time, chances are that the person having a crush on you is subtle about their liking for you.

It can be tricky to spot the signs that someone has a crush on you. It is also good to know what to look out for if you think somebody likes you. So, the question is, how do you know that someone has a crush on you? Here are some of the signs to look out for to know someone has a crush on you.

1. They want to be around you

Relationship coach and behavioral scientist, Clarissa Silva, said just being around your crush can be exciting. According to Silva, one of the signs a person has a crush on you is when they plan to make more time for you. They desire to spend time with you. Their desire to be involved in your day and world is a sign that they are constantly thinking about you.

2. They often stare at you

Staring at someone is not always creepy. It can be very sweet and telling. When you like someone, there is that extra second you stare at them when they’re talking.

An amazing way to show you are interested in someone is through eye contact with them. Eye contact is a great way for them to send a signal that they are interested.

When someone looks at you constantly, it is a sign that they are interested in you. The intensity of eye contact is euphoric.

3. Nervous

Commonly, a person will have anxiety-related physiological reactions and nerves during their first encounter with someone they find very attractive.

If someone is drifting off or nervous when talking to you, it might just mean they are timid about their feelings towards you.

4. They show you lots of love on your social media

Liking your social posts is a great start for someone too scared to tell you they like you in person.





If someone is always liking or commenting on your social posts, it is more likely they are interested in you. Throwing comments and likes your way is an indication they are into you.

5. They laugh at everything you say

To be honest, not everything you say will be funny. If you find them laughing at everything you say, then it looks like they have a crush on you. They laugh at all your jokes, even if the jokes are bad.

