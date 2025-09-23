BBNaija S10: How I got raped at 12 — Imisi

Big Brother Naija Season 10 housemate, Opeyemi Ayanwale, popularly known as Imisi, has opened up about a deeply personal and traumatic experience from her childhood.

During a conversation that took place while brainstorming for the task given by Big Brother, Imisi recounted a harrowing event at the age of 12, where she was sexually assaulted.

She expressed that the experience left a traumatic impact on her, noting that she cannot be left alone in a dark place.

“The first time I was sent out from the house was when I was about 12. There was someone who took me in on the third day to his house, then his mom realised he had brought someone home, and then he took me to the church.

“In the church, there was a store room there, very dark. It was just me alone. Then he left. I don’t know if he had an idea that something was going to happen that night, because I didn’t have anywhere to go, and I couldn’t go back to my parents at that time. So I got raped. That was the first time I got raped in my life.

“I had to go to school the next day, then I was sent to go back home, then I got raped the second time, there in that same room.

“Then I later realised I was pregnant and I was just 13 years old. I had to abort the child.

“I feel like that is something that traumatises me every time I cannot be in a dark place alone,” Imisi recounted.

