Report of bandits overrunning troops in Kwara false — Army

The Nigerian Army has dismissed as false and misleading a recent online publication that claimed bandits overran troops and seized six General Purpose Machine Guns (GPMGs) along with over 30,000 rounds of ammunition in Obanla, Kwara State.

In a statement released on Sunday, the Deputy Director of Army Public Relations, 2 Division of the Nigerian Army, Lieutenant Colonel Polycarp Omiye, described the claims as sensational and clarified that troops of 148 Battalion (Rear), while conducting ongoing clearance operations across Kogi and Kwara states, have continued to record significant operational successes.

He stated:

*”In a recent engagement, the troops mounted a strong blocking position along the Kwara–Ekiti border axis, where they neutralised two armed bandits and recovered two brand-new AK-47 rifles.

“At no time were Army positions overrun, nor was any cache of weapons or ammunition lost to criminal elements, as mischievously reported by the online platform.

“The publication is a fabrication intended to mislead the public and undermine the morale of gallant troops who are diligently working to restore peace and stability in the region.

“The Nigerian Army remains committed to ensuring that all forms of criminality are decisively addressed across the country. Members of the public are therefore urged to disregard the false report and continue supporting the military with timely and credible information to aid ongoing operations.”*

He added that the Nigerian Army also reiterates its readiness to sustain the tempo of operations until all criminal networks in Kogi, Kwara, and adjoining states are dismantled.

