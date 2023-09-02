Today, some people are victims of financial abuse from people that are close to them. These people have to deal with their finances being exploited and controlled most of the time.

How can you tell that you’re dealing with financial abuse?

Control over your finances

When someone tries to control your income and dictate where it comes from, you might be dealing with financial abuse.

They have access to your credit cards and your transactional details. You can’t take any financial step without them knowing.

Forceful debts

Your partner or such a person makes you acquire debts against your will. This is often done in a manipulative manner; either subtly or obviously.

Lies about not having money

Another sign of financial abuse is that they make you bear their financial burdens by telling random lies like they forgot their wallet, an Investment went bad, they got robbed or scammed etc.

You don’t have access to your assets

They strip you of every right to your assets under the guise that it’s for your good and their love for you. Some make it look like they are looking out for you. Others do it openly and without disguise.

They guilt trip you for having money

You might be dealing with financial abuse if they shame you for being independent and having your money to spend. They’d rather have you depend on them for your financial needs. It will give them joy to see you depend on them for an allowance.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE







