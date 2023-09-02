Ibadan Tech Expo 2023, the biggest convergence of tech enthusiasts among other industry players, is set to be held at the University of Ibadan International Conference Centre, Oyo State.

Balogun Danjuma, the frontline driver of the Ibadan Tech Expo summit, told Tribune Online that the event will contribute significantly to Nigeria’s digital and creative economy by fostering innovation, collaboration, and skill development within the tech and creative sectors.

Danjuma added that the event would put Ibadan city on the economic map as an equally profitable and efficient site for startup tech organisations and their workers.

Whether a newbie or a veteran, Ibadan Tech Expo 2023 will allow attendees to network, learn and explore new opportunities in interactive workshops, panel sessions, and keynote speeches from key tech giants.

The event will also facilitate knowledge sharing and capacity building to align, foster collaboration and connect stakeholders in Ibadan to build an engagement platform to promote Nigeria’s technology and creativity growth.

The summit is designed to bring together various attendees, including software developers, graphic designers, web designers, product managers, data analysts, start-up founders, business owners, angel investors, venture capitalists, tech content creators, YouTubers, and policymakers.





Besides the panel sessions, attendees will witness a conference, a pitch competition and an award ceremony.

According to the organisers, “The conference is designed to provide insights into various aspects of technology, including emerging trends, the impact of technology on various industries, and the future of Technology.

“Attendees will have the opportunity to interact with experts in the tech industry, ask questions, and gain valuable insights that can help them advance their careers.”

Another event highlight will be the pitch competition, similar to the popular television show Dragon’s Den.

“Startups will have the opportunity to pitch their ideas to a panel of judges, with the winning startup going home with a cash prize and other fabulous prizes, the organisers noted.

Last but not least to look forward to at the tech expo is the award ceremony organised to recognise individuals, Tech Community, and Tech Academy that have made significant contributions to the tech industry in Ibadan.

Also noteworthy is that the Ibadan Tech Expo enjoys the endorsement, support and partnership of the Oyo State government, especially the Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde, the Senior Special Adviser on ICT, Mr Bayo Akande, and the entire Oyo state tech ecosystem.

