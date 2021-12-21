Two pregnant women deliver babies while fleeing bandits attack in Niger

Two pregnant women in Niger State have given birth in a mountain while trying to escape bandit attacks in their area.

The attack which took place in Kwimo community of Mariga local government council of Niger State lẹft the entire members of the community running for dear lives.

According to an eyewitness, Usman Kwimo, who spoke to the Nigerian Tribune from his hideout at the mountain said the safety of both pregnant mothers and their babies cannot be guaranteed because they lack medical aids needed to take care of them.

Kwimo, however, explained that about 5,000 members of the community comprising of underaged children who are taking refuge on varoius mountains in their neighbourhood community with the view to avoid being killed by the rampaging gunmen suspected to be armed bandits.

He said the armedsmen who invaded Kwimo village on about 120 motorcycles carrying sophisticated weapons, shoting sporadically and looted shops and household items in addition to destroying some of the properties.

Secretary to the Niger State Government, Alhaji Ahmed Ibrahim Matane, assured the people of the state of government’s readiness to do all it can to safeguard their lives and properties.

He said security personnel have been drafted to restore normalcy in some of the troubled communities in the state.

