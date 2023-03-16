Olalekan Olabulo

About five people were on Thursday injured as hoodlums attacked Labour Party supporters in the Surulere area of Lagos State.

The police in the state confirmed the attack but stated that only one person was as of Thursday evening confirmed injured in the attack.

The thugs, who were reportedly armed with guns, broken bottles, machetes, charms, and other dangerous weapons were said to have waylaid the LP supporters around Bode Thomas junction.

The Labour Party members were reportedly campaigning in the area when the hoodlums attacked them.

Some of the LP supporters escaped into a nearby eatery after the hoodlums descended on them.

One of the Labour Party members, Johnson Udoh said “We were beaten silly. Some people were stabbed. One person was shot. Some were stabbed. The thugs robbed many of us.”

He added that “They collected our phones, wrist watches, trinkets, and other personal effects. The thugs also smashed the windshields of our campaign vehicles.”

“We are appealing to the Inspector-General of Police to prevail on Lagos State Commissioner of Police to do something about the threat on LP supporters by the thugs”, he pleaded.

The image maker in charge of the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin told the Nigerian Tribune that ” We got a report of the incident.One person was injured”

The police image maker also said that ” Investigations have commenced and we have recovered the operational tricycle belonging to the hoodlums.”