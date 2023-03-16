Michael Ovat

Speaker of the Anambra State House of Assembly, Rt.Hon.Uche Okafor says Governor Chukwuma Soludo has made positive history by being the first Governor in Nigeria to embark on massive employment of the citizenry in less than one year in office.

“Okafor noted that the Governor has changed the wrong policy of offering employment to people towards the end of the Governor’s tenure by employing over five thousand teachers and three hundred health workers in his first year in office.

The Speaker who described the Governor as an experienced public servant and prudent manager of resources expressed satisfaction with the manner he has continued to apply the little state resources to useful ventures and services, which he said, has resulted in enthroning good governance in the state.

He maintained that under his watch, the State House of Assembly has resolved to continue to work harmoniously with Governor Soludo, having seen the manifestation of his development efforts in all sectors, especially in road infrastructure, health care system, environmental sanitation, etc security of lives and property among others.

He called on politicians in the state, irrespective of their party affiliations to give maximum support to Governor Soludo in his efforts to move the state to greater heights.

He requested fervent prayers from religious bodies in the state and total support of the citizenry to enable Governor Soludo to continue to perform optimally even in the remaining years of his tenure.

The Speaker’s congratulatory message on behalf of the State Legislature was contained in a statement he signed and made available to Journalists in Awka, on Thursday.