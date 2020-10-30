5 feared dead in Oyigbo as army manhunt for IPOB members rages on

At least five persons are feared killed in Oyigbo, Rivers State as the Nigerian Army continued its siege on the local government to arrest members of the Indigenous People of Biafra IPOB who allegedly killed some soldiers and police, during the #EndSARS protests.

Days after the Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Joseph Mukan indicted IPOB for the killing two soldiers and one policeman at Oyigbo in the aftermath of last Tuesday’s violence that greeted the #EndSARS protests, the army has maintained a siege on the area with aerial surveillance by military helicopter and sporadic shooting reported by residents.

Officers of the 6 Division of the Nigerian Army, Bori Camp are also of embarking on indiscriminate arrests and manhandling of the civilian populace as they also enforce the 24-hour curfew imposed by the State Governor on the area since last Wednesday.

Wike, who also blamed the arson and killing on the violence on IPOB said the curfew will be on until further notice. He also later reinforced the proscription of ban IPOB by the Federal Government in the state.

He ordered local government chairmen in the 23 local government councils to fish out members of IPOB in their areas.

The police had also paraded 21 persons arrested in connection with the violence.

Sources in the area disclosed that the number of persons that have died from stray bullets could be more than as the soldiers have been on a rampage in the area.

There was heavy shooting by the soldiers in Komkom, Mbano Camp and Timber market axis of the area on Thursday.

The sources also said the rampaging soldiers were going from house to house in search of items stolen from the burnt police station adding that among the killed was a 19-year-old boy and a father of three who was shot in front of his home.

A staff of the Guardian newspaper Port Harcourt, Saifu Ahmadu was among some of the persons arrested earlier in the week and despite frantic efforts by journalists to secure his release, he was only able to secure his freedom using his dialect.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has told a Federal High Court in Abuja, that the Comrade Adams Oshiomhole-led National Working Committee (NWC) was sacked to solve the internal leadership crises rocking the party.5 feared dead 5 feared dead The party also said that immediately the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee was put in place after the NWC’s dissolution, the crises that had characterised its affairs were laid to rest.5 feared dead