Sultan appoints Sokoto deputy gov, Manir Dan’iya, Walin Sokoto

Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar has conferred the state deputy Governor, Honourable Manir Muhammad Dan’iya, as the new Walin Sokoto.

This is contained in a letter of appointment personally signed by the Sultan himself and addressed to the Deputy Governor on Friday.

While appreciating the honour in a press statement signed by the Director of Press, Office of the Deputy Governor, Aminu Abdullahi Abubakar, the Deputy Governor Hon. Mannir Muhammad Dan’Iya, described the State Governor as his political pillar just as he noted that the Sultan of Sokoto is his spiritual role model.

Hon. Dan’Iya stated these Friday after the official receipt of a letter from the Sultanate Council of Sokoto informing him of his conferment of the Walin (Custodian of) Sokoto Caliphate Culture.

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, had in a letter signed by him and referenced SOS/SMS/050/Vol. VIII/89, dated Oct. 29, 2020, conferred the title on the Deputy Governor in “recognition of your contributions to the Sultanate Council, Islam and the people of Sokoto state in general.”

Expressing appreciation to the Sultan of Sokoto, the Deputy Governor said he was humbled by the symbolic and historic gesture.

According to him, “I owe this singular honour to Allah, the good people of Sokoto State and my leader, Gov. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, who through thick and thin stood by me.”

“My appreciation also goes to the Sultan, who in consultation with his Councillors appointed me to this exalted position” he added.

He further added that “having been esteemed recipient of the honour and privilege of the Sultanate Council and the good people of our state, the onus, is no doubt on me, my family and clan, to redouble our efforts in contributing to making Islam greater.

“Equally, the unparalleled support of my leader now lives me with no option but to be more devoted to the development of our great state,” the Deputy Governor emphasized.

