Yoruba youth to IGP: Fast track police reform

The Inspector-General of Police (IG), Mohammed Adamu, has been urged to accelerate the ongoing police reform in order to guarantee the security of the country.

A group of youths under the aegis of Igbimo Odo Yoruba Afenifere made the call at a press conference addressed by its president, Comrade Olufemi Lawson.

This was just as Lawson said the youth group supported the #EndSARS protest but frowned at the looting and destruction of properties by hoodlums who later hijacked the peaceful protests.

The group described as commendable the speedy manner with which President Muhammadu Buhari- led and the Federal Government accepted and granted the #5For5 demands of the young people during the protests was commendable, positing that the total reform of the police force would enhance the overall wellbeing of the nation.

The youth group, while throwing support for the police as there were more disciplined and dedicated members within the set up than the bad eggs, noted that as humans and Nigerians too, the past couple of weeks must have taken its toll on their commitment.

“We also extend our support to the Police Force. We appreciate the fact that there are more disciplined and dedicated members of the police force than the bad eggs. We understand that they are humans and Nigerians too, and the past couple of weeks must have taken its toll on their commitment.

“Nevertheless, we want them to understand that the push for police reforms is for their own good too,” the group posited.

While commending the various state governments for their dexterity and promptness in managing the situation in their states as well as constituting Judicial Panels of Inquiry to look into various abuses, Lawson called for peace, calm, and restoration of law and order across the country.

“We would also like to commend the state governments that have already set up their Judicial Panels of Inquiry as part of the demands of the #EndSARS protest.

“We call on other states yet to do so to promptly constitute theirs so that the panels can get to work and deliver on the directives of the Federal Government,” the group president said.

Lawson charged the youth not to shy away from being part of the panels, saying their participation is the right way to ensure that the panels would be able to achieve their ultimate aim.

“As these panels get constituted and commence their hearings, we would like to encourage young people not to shy away from being part of the panels.

“Our direct participation is the right way to ensure that it achieves its ultimate aim. So we enjoin young people to get on board and follow up on the process. We must ensure that the process is impartial,” he said.

He frowned at the way and manner the #EndSARS peaceful protests degenerated into chaos and destruction of lives and property, lamenting that the situation had led to great economic loss as massive vandalism and looting were done to government and private properties and investments in Lagos State and other cities in the South-West, which he said was highly regrettable.

“At this point, we would like to condemn the manner in which the peaceful protests degenerated into chaos and destruction of lives and property.

“This has led to great economic loss due to the massive vandalism and looting that took place this past couple of days. The massive destruction of government and private-owned properties and investments in Lagos State and other cities in the South West is highly regrettable,” Lawson lamented.

“Such needless acts of destruction should have no place in our way of lives as a people,” he declared.

The youth group, while commiserating with Nigerian citizens from other parts of the country that had experienced similar looting and vandalism, prayed to pray that peace was restored immediately so that the process of rebuilding can commence.

“We also commiserate with our brothers and sisters in some parts of the South East, South-South and a few states in the North that have experienced similar looting and vandalism. We pray that peace is restored immediately so that the process of rebuilding can commence,” the group said.

“We sympathize with the families of members of the Police Force that have lost their lives during this process. We pray that the souls of all the departed find eternal rest,” it added.

The youth group, while stating that it remained committed to the unity and indivisibility of this country, expressed its belief that Nigeria was stronger together as one nation, calling on all mischief makers sowing the seeds of discord to stop forthwith as they do not speak for anyone, but themselves.

“We call on all mischief-makers sowing the seeds of discord to stop forthwith. They do not speak for anyone, but themselves. We believe wholeheartedly in One Nigeria.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has told a Federal High Court in Abuja, that the Comrade Adams Oshiomhole-led National Working Committee (NWC) was sacked to solve the internal leadership crises rocking the party.Yoruba youth to IGP The party also said that immediately the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee was put in place after the NWC’s dissolution, the crises that had characterised its affairs were laid to rest.Yoruba youths to IGP