The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency spokesman, Femi Babafemi, has said that the late singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka MohBad, was not arrested nor poisoned in their custody.

Babafemi made these assertions in an X post on Saturday, where he argued that contrary to news going around, the deceased Mohbad was never in the company of members of Marlian Music acts that were arrested by the agency in 2022.

The NDLEA spokesperson added that MohBad couldn’t have been poisoned in their custody since he was never arrested.

Babafemi shared a link which detailed the arrest of six people, two females, and four males, in the persons of Oniyide Azeez (Zinoleesky), Owoeye Michael (m) and Abimbola Ogbe (m).

Others are Dominica Chinwe (f), Olaolohun Shubomi Mariam (f), and Ibrahim Alawo (m).

Babafemi writes: “This is an authentic account of the arrest and detention of some Malian artistes in Feb 2022, an incident that purveyors of fake news have now twisted to say Mohbad was poisoned or detained by the agency.





“I hope they’ll be bold enough to defend their claims when the hand of the law catches them.”

NDLEA’s response follows a viral video of Mohbad weeping in what looked like a hospital.

In the video, MohBad claimed he was harassed and given a white substance to consume.

“They gave me water to drink; it was inside a bottle of water plastic. They said I was using drugs. I was the only one who drank it; they didn’t give others drinks. I won’t lie. Then they told me to go home and told the others to wait.

“They even hit a gun on my head. I saved Zino in that video but Zino snitched on me.”

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE