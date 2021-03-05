45-year-old woman stabbed to death in Ekiti

A 45-year-old woman, Mrs Motunrayo Olajide has been stabbed to death inside her home by suspected gunmen in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital.

The mother of three was said to have been killed at her residence located on 2nd Avenue, Aseye Street, Nova, Adebayo area of Ado Ekiti metropolis.

The deceased, according to a neighbour, who claimed anonymity, was stabbed in the neck and died in the pool of her blood.

The source said the incident was discovered when the deceased’s 11-year old daughter returned from school and met her mother’s lifeless body drenched in blood and raised the alarm to other neighbours.

He said, “The people who committed the offence seized the opportunity that the woman was always at home to strike and kill her.

“It was the daughter who returned from school around 5.30 pm on Thursday that raised the alarm and when we rushed there, we saw her in the pool of blood with a deep cut on her neck.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Ekiti Command, ASP Sunday Abutu said the police were yet to arrest anyone in connection with the incident.

Abutu said the woman was stabbed with a sharp object on her neck, which pierced the skin and created a deep cut that led to her bleeding to death.

He said police detectives have launched serious investigations into the matter to unravel those behind the dastardly act.

