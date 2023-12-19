The Plateau State Government has dismissed the insinuation that Governor Caleb Mutfwang boasted of securing his seat after meeting with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Chief Justice of Nigeria, Olukayode Ariwoola, saying no meeting transpired between the governor and the respected citizens.

The State Commissioner of Information, Mr. Musa Ashoms, said in a statement that the allegation was groundless propaganda, lacking credibility, adding that no such meeting transpired.

According to him, seeing that the false claims that PDP lacked structures in Plateau, which led to the truncation of the people’s mandate at the appeal court do not hold ground, the destabilizers of democracy have engaged in this malicious venture towards distracting their Lordships of the Supreme Court from performing their jobs with the utmost respect the Apex Court is known for.

On the alleged disobedience to court order, the Commissioner declared that it is on record that the PDP adhered to the State High Court order as the repeat congresses were held on September 25, 2021, as validated by the Federal High Court in Augustine Timkuk’s suit and upheld by the Appeal Court.

He stated that the APC’s resort to self-help and baseless propaganda only reflects their desperation for perverse justice.

“There’s no doubt that Governor Mutfwang, admired for his performance in redefining governance, is garnering support from his people who appreciate his policies, programs, and vision for the state, and as such, it will not be surprising to see some members of the opposition admiring His Excellency and expressing willingness to work with such a progressive leader.

“Governor Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang’s victory was resoundingly established on March 18, 2023, through the people’s popular votes and validated by INEC.

“No amount of grandstanding, cheap propaganda, or satanic press releases can change the will of God for Plateau State,” he said.

The Commissioner of Information cautioned those individuals to immediately desist from impugning the personalities of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Chief Justice of Nigeria with their cheap propaganda, adding that respectable leaders cannot be brought into their desperate attempt to undermine and truncate democracy.

“Where these merchants of destabilization understand that key stakeholders in society recognize His Excellency’s legitimacy, this is something to cheer about and not embark on a spree of negative campaigns.”.

