4 tips on how to make new friends

Without friends, life would not be the way it is because we would not be who we are if not for them. Friends form a huge part of our lives. They are the ones who we share our tears and joy, ups and downs, with. Making new friends can be a difficult task, whether you are trying to make friends in school, as an adult, or online but it is very beneficial and rewarding.

Making new friends is not supposed to be difficult, especially once you know where to look for friends and how to put yourself there. Here are tips for making new friends.

1. Make yourself available

To make friends, you need to put yourself out there first to meet people. If you sit alone, friends might not come to you because they might think you want to be alone. Don’t sit alone. Sit with other people. If you have the opportunity to go out, meet with people.

You can make yourself available by going out to meet people. You can meet people by,

Joining meetup groups Volunteering service Attending workshops Online communities Going to parties

2. Take the first step

If you are with somebody, someone has to take the first step. If the other person does not take the first step, take it and start a conversation. Share something about yourself and allow the other person to share about him or her.

Don’t worry about saying something special, just start a conversation by saying something friendly. Having good manners also adds up. Simply saying, “Good morning, how are you?” Can go a long way. Showing good manners makes you look more friendly, and people tend to respond well to it.

3. Stay in touch

Consistency or continual effort is essential to maintain friendship. Good friendships take a lot of work. Check up on them once in a while. Depending on the intensity of the friendship, there is no need to meet up every day or every week.

If both of you have different engagements, it may be hard to find time together, but you can always have phone calls, text messages, and so on. Technology has made communication easier, making it difficult not to stay.

Respect their decisions and share yours with them. Let your friends know you are thinking of them by dropping by to send ‘HI’ or sending a quick text.

4. Be yourself





Don’t change who you are to make new friends. For instance, you made many friends by being vocal, but in the real sense, you are introverted and quiet. This kind of friendship will be established on falsehood.

This can make your friends feel cheated when they realize that your introverted self was not the person they befriended. This will make the shift easier if your personalities don’t match.

Be yourself. Potential friends will know you as you and they will be able to decide if they want to take the friendship a step further. Good friendships are built on both parties accepting themselves for who they are.

I hope you’ve found these tips helpful in making new friends.

