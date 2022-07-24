Christian’s unity important to Nigeria’s restoration —Ayegboyin

Christians have has been charged to be united and instill the core values of Christianity in all areas of lives. This was the core discourse at the 12th annual public lecture to honour the founder and first primate of The Church of the Lord (TCL) worldwide, Prophet and Superintendent General, late (Dr) Josiah Ositelu, held at the Rufus Okikiola Ositelu Multipurpose Hall, Ogere-Remo, Ogun State, organised by the Josiah Olunowo Ositelu Foundation.

The keynote speaker, Professor Deji Ayegboyin in the lecture with the theme, “The role of the church in stabilising Nigeria before and after 2023 general election”, which was graced by the church leader, Primate Rufus Ositelu and other top ministers and members of the church, stressed that it was time Christians woke up from their slumber to correct the wrongs in the government and the society at large in order to restore sanity.

Ayegboyin highlighted that the greater problem Nigeria is facing are political instability, economy instability, academic instability and religious instability, just as he noted that if the highlighted problems could be addressed, Nigeria will be at peace and experience defined progress.

The don also noted that the role of the church in stabilising Nigeria include, instilling the vitality of unity and comfort in the body of Christ; stability in all churches and fight against all forms of vices that may hinder good governance. He added that the church must cooperate with good government to address the issue of poverty; it must lead against undesirable Christian culture; instilling discipline in church; nurturing the youth in the way of the Lord and the church more than any religious establishment is prove of the power of the Holy Spirit.

In his remarks, the leader of the church, Primate Ositelu, appreciated the speaker, just as he stressed that the key to unlocking Nigeria’s total freedom is to put Nigerian Christianity in its rightful place.

He also noted that Nigeria needs credible Christian leaders, those that will speak truth to power as well as those who will not compromise for any reason. He, however, charged Christians across the country not to be intimidated over the many challenges facing Christianity in Nigeria, hence, they should remain steadfast and upright in their way of life.

The weeklong event also featured other activities including graveside prayer, leadership seminar, victory night service, JOOF public lecture and remembrance thanksgiving, award and launching.