Four persons have been remanded by the Children, Sexual and Gender-Based Violence Magistrate court in Awka for committing offences of Defilement, Conspiracy, Attempted Murder, Attack with harmful substance, and False pretense to help childless couple adopt children with the sum of 2.3 million naira respectively.

The suspects were Arinze Achị (aka Small), Michael Oliseh Ilomba, Victoria Okonkwo, and Adaobi Jerman Ikeoha

Arinze Achị, a 19-year-old trader of Chris land 3-3 Onitsha, was arraigned before the Children, Sexual and Gender-Based Violence Magistrate court in Awka for committing an offence of defilement contract to section 34 (2) of the Child’s Rights Law of Anambra State, 2004.

Victoria Okonkwo (38) of Etiti Awovu village of Enugwu-Ukwu reportedly committed the offence of attack with a harmful substance contrary to section 23(1) of the Violence Against Persons Prohibition Prevention Law of Anambra state.

In the same manner, Michael Oliseh Ilomba, 24 years old and a driver of Asomnga village in Ugwunabo local government area of Abia state, is also said to have committed offence of conspiracy and attempted murder of one Uchechukwu Uchendu of Isuofia contrary to section 275 of the Criminal Code Cape 36, Vol II 1991.

Also, Adaobi Jerman Ikeoha, a native of Ifitedunu and a social worker at Idemili North local government area of the state, was charged with a 3-count charge bothering on false pretense to helping childless couple adopt children and with intent to defraud obtain the sum of 2,300,000 million naira from them.





This she was said to have done in consideration for or for the facilitation of the adoption of two children without the sanction of the court.

Bail was granted to her to the tune of ₦500,000 only with a surety within the jurisdiction of the court that has a valid means of identification

The court has set aside 25th October, 1st November and 8th November, 2023 for definite hearing.

