The Secretary to the government, Prof Joseph Alakali, has described the victory of the governor, Rev Fr Hyacinth Alia, as a confirmation of the wishes of the Benue people as demonstrated on the ballot in the last Governorship election.

The SSG, in a statement issued by his media aide, Philip Salemkaan, said the way the panel of Justices at the Tribunal demonstrated due diligence, undaunted thoroughness, and professionalism by paying exclusive respect to the merit of the petition further confirms that the Nigerian legal system has indeed come of age and can not be manipulated.

The SSG recognised that the PDP Governorship Candidate in the last election, Hon Titus Uba, has lawfully exercised his right by going through the judicial process and hopes that he will inspire his supporters with the spirit of patriotism above partisan consideration and throw his support for the Alia administration.

“Professor Alakali expressed confidence that Governor Alia will become even more focused to deliver on his promises to the Benue people now that the distraction at the Tribunal is over,” the statement read in parts.

