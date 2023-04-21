Fire has destroyed property worth millions of Naira at the popular Oja-Tuntun/Baboko market Ilorin in the Ilorin West local government area of Kwara.

TRIBUNE ONLINE gathered the fire outbreak occurred in the market on Thursday evening at about 07:22 pm before the men of the fire service made efforts to douse the intense fire outbreak and prevented it from spreading further.

Kwara State Fire Service also saved property worth an estimated value of N2.6 billion.

The leading officer of the crew, who was at the scene, said they arrived “promptly” and were able to “limit the damage” caused by the ravaging fire.

In a statement by the Head of Department, Media and Publicity of the state Fire Service, Hassan Hakeem Adekunle, said that six shops were affected out of a total number of 1,070 lockup shops in the market.

The officer also said that the cause of the fire incident was carelessness on the part of one of the shop owners.

Meanwhile, Director, Kwara State Fire Service, Prince Falade John Olumuyiwa, has felicitated with Muslims and Nigerians both at home and in the diaspora on the occasion of Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

Prince Falade, in the congratulatory message, advised people to be safety conscious during the celebration, “especially with their cooking materials while preparing their food”.

