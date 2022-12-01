37-year-old man mysteriously found dead in Bauchi

One week after the abduction of a young politician, Markus Masoyi in Boi by unknown gunmen who are still holding him captive and demanding N100 million ransom, another man, Mr Chukwunonso Chukwujekwu has been found dead in mysterious circumstances.

The late Chukwunonso, aged 37, hailed from Anambra East Local Government Area of Anambra State but was a resident of Boi Village in Bogoro LGA of Bauchi State where he was in the business of selling provisions.

A report from the area revealed that the incident occurred on Thursday, December 1, 2022, two days after he was declared missing.

As of the time of filing this report, the cause of his death remained mysterious as no one could give a clue as to what led to his disappearance in the first place before the death.

A member of the Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC) in the area, Comrade Joel Daniel said that the incident has left many residents of the area in total confusion considering the circumstances leading to it.

According to him, the deceased was found dead in a hotel room after he was reported missing and reported to the PCRC as well as the Police Division in Bogoro.

He was said to have participated in the Igbo end-of-year party, which took place on Wednesday night in the area, being an active member of the Igbo community meeting in the area.

A brief history of him revealed that he was born on January 25, 1985, and is survived by his wife, Mrs Grace Chukwunonso and three children.

Until his death, he was the Onyewetehi of Nandi and turbaned as the Kaigaman Boi by the paramount ruler of Boi Mal Bala Likita.

Confirming the incident, the Bauchi State Police Command said that it received the report of the mysterious death, which it is investigating to unravel what led to it.

The PPRO, SP Ahmed Wakili told our correspondent that “One Mrs Grace Chukwuemeka, 27 years old, reported at the Bogoro Divisional headquarters on 30 November, 2022 that her husband, Mr. Chukwunonso Chukwujekwu left home for his provision shop located at Boi and since then he did not return.”

He added that “Immediately when she reported, the DPO, Bogoro led a team of Detectives to organise a search party in the area. Consequently, he was found dead in a hotel room situated at Tudun Wada area of Boi in Bogoro LGA lying on the floor with saliva and foams from his mouth.”

Ahmed Wakili added that “The DPO and his men evacuated the corpse to the General Hospital, Bogoro where he was certified dead by a medical doctor on duty.”

He concluded by saying, “Presently, the Commissioner of Police has ordered an autopsy to determine the cause of the death. Investigation is ongoing.”





