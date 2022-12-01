Abuja–Kaduna train services now resume December 5, says FG

The Federal Government has announced that services along the Abuja–Kaduna rail corridor would resume on December 5.

Mr Fidet Okhiria, Managing Director of Nigeria Railway Corporation(NRC), told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday that all was set for resumption of the services.

Okhiria, however, advised passengers wishing to utilise the service to commence updating of their mobile app as from December 3, to enable them to successfully book for the ride.

According to the NRC boss, the services will commence with two train rides from Abuja to Kaduna and vice versa.

“AK 1 will depart Idu station at 9:45 a.m. and arrive at Rigasa Station at 11:53 a.m.

“KA 2 will depart Rigasa at 8:00 a.m. and arrive at Idu station at 10:17 a.m..

“AK 3 will depart Idu Station at 3:30 p.m. and arrive at Rigasa Station at 5:38 p.m.

”And KA 4 will depart Rigasa at 2:00 p.m. and arrive at Idu Station at 4:07 p.m.

The NRC boss assured its passengers of the Federal Government’s commitment to ensure safety of lives and properties on board its train at all times.

NAN reported that the Minister of Transportation, Mu’azu Sambo, during the test-run of the train Sunday directed that Nigerians without a NIN would not be allowed to board the train.

The minister said the security measures to be put in place before the commencement of services was 90 per cent completed.